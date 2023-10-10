How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to play against the Sacramento Kings in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here’s where you can find all the necessary details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings online free in the US on Fubo]

This game features a matchup between two teams that performed well last season. The Kings made a notable return to the playoffs after several seasons of absence. Although they were eliminated in the first round by the Golden State Warriors, they left a positive impression, and this year, they have the potential to aim for a deeper playoff run.

The Los Angeles Lakers, on the other hand, experienced a significant resurgence. Despite a poor start to the season, they gradually improved their performance, eventually making it to the play-in tournament, entering the playoffs, and reaching the conference finals. This season, their goal is to achieve even greater success, and they are diligently preparing for it.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings will take place this Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings

This 2023 NBA preseason game between Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV, Spectrum Sports, NetKings.com/live.