LeBron James has often been at the center of controversies. Despite his incredible accomplishments in the NBA, some still try to undermine him and what he's done for the game of basketball.

One of the biggest narratives against James circles around the great teams he's had. His doubters claim he hasn't been able to win on his own and thus he'll never be the greatest of all time.

Even Iman Shumpert, who won an NBA championship with him, recently said that LeBron ruined basketball by joining the Miami Heat, as it paved the way for the era of Superteams to take over the league.

Iman Shumpert Says LeBron James Ruined Basketball

“Bron ruined basketball," Shumpert said in the Bootleg Kev Podcast. "He thought he was making it better I get him. Me, personally, I love the NBA for the loyalty that I thought was there. He basically knocked the fourth wall down like the organization they bullsh*tting, we doing what we want."

"Great business move for sure but when you think about it outside looking in like, I got people tweeting me right now. They like literally talking about owners and trades, it’s like bro y’all aren’t supposed to be talking about none of this actually," the former champion added.

Shumpert Says It's Impossible To Badmouth LeBron

Needless to say, Shumpert's comments didn't go unnoticed by LeBron fans, who called him out for badmouthing his most famous teammate. That's why Shumpert took to Instagram to clear the air on his comments:

"Lmao at the people who think I bad-mouthed Bron. If you watch the interview... he was praised. It's impossible to bash that type of career. People just don't like when you speak and pick a side," Shumpert wrote.

Yeah, maybe Shumpert's comments were just taken out of context. But even if he won a ring with The King, he's entitled to his opinion, and it's not like James is the only player that's ever needed a Superteam by his side to win.