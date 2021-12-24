Shortly after stating that LeBron James ruined basketball, now Iman Shumpert claims that it was Stephen Curry the one who actually ruined it.

Like it or not, Stephen Curry changed the NBA forever. In fact, you might as well say that he changed the game as a whole, as you can see children trying to emulate the Warriors' star by pulling up from 30+ feet.

Basketball fundamentalists aren't exactly fond of this three-point happy offense. They believe that pulling up from halfcourt is killing the game and, rather than laud Curry's influence, they blame him for it.

That's why it wasn't surprising to see former NBA Champion Iman Shumpert taking a shot at Curry, stating that he ruined the basketball he liked to play by letting children think that it was ok to shoot from halfcourt.

Iman Shumpert Says Stephen Curry Ruined Basketball

“It was two different styles. We kind of knew that whoever wins the most of this little war we got going, whoever wins the most chips, basketball is heading to that style," Shumpert told the Bootleg Kev Podcast.

“We knew it meant more because we knew the kids are either going to continue to want to go to the post and want to shoot fadeaways, or they are going to think this s#*t is okay, this shooting that s#*t from half-court s#*t," he added.

Shumpert Had Already Said LeBron James Ruined The NBA

Notably, Shumpert also said that LeBron James ruined basketball in that very same interview. So either he's a bit of a nihilist, or he's really disappointed in the way the NBA is shaped nowadays.

“Bron ruined basketball," Shumpert said. "He thought he was making it better I get him. Me, personally, I love the NBA for the loyalty that I thought was there. He basically knocked the fourth wall down like the organization they bullsh*tting, we doing what we want."

"Great business move for sure but when you think about it outside looking in like, I got people tweeting me right now," the former champion added. "They like literally talking about owners and trades, it’s like bro y’all aren’t supposed to be talking about none of this actually."

At the end of the day, everybody's entitled to their opinion and it's not like you have to be a fan of today's NBA. Then again, maybe having former players undermining the product is far from ideal for the league.