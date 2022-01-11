Boston Celtics will visit the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse this Wednesday, January 12. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Indiana Pacers host the Boston Celtics this Wednesday, January 12 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a match valid for the regular season. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Boston Celtics breathe a sigh of relief. The victory of the New York Knicks against the San Antonio Spurs forced them to obtain the victory to be able to remain in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and thus keep the last ticket for the next Play-in. Luckily for the Boston team they were able to win (against this same opponent with whom they will play tomorrow) and reach a record of 20-21.

On the side of the Pacers, this loss saw them move further away from the coveted 10th place. With a win / loss balance of 15-26, the Indiana franchise is moving further and further away from the possibility of playing the Play-in. Although there is still a regular season to play, the margin of error is narrowing, and if the Pacers' aspirations are to reach the Play-in they can no longer add losses.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics will play this Wednesday, January 12 at 7:00 PM (ET) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will be the second between them for the 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first of them took place this Monday, January 11 at the TD Garden. It was a victory for the Celtics by 101-98.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics to be played this Wednesday, January 12, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana; will be broadcast on Bally Sports Indiana, NBC Sports Boston.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Predictions

Bookmarkers have not released their favorite yet, although they will surely reveal it in the next few hours. The Boston Celtics may also have favoritism on their part given their recent win against Indiana and the fact that overall they have been a better team than the Pacers this 2021/2022 regular season.

