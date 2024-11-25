Barcelona boss Hansi Flick gives reassuring update on Lamine Yamal's injury recovery

Barcelona's recent struggles have been linked to Lamine Yamal's injury. However, manager Hansi Flick has provided positive news on his recovery.

Lamine Yamal’s injury has proven to be a burden for Barcelona, who haven’t won a match without their 17-year-old star. However, Barca’s boss Hansi Flick has given a positive update on the star’s recovery ahead of their Champions League clash against Brest on Tuesday.

“I think this could be the last game he misses. On Saturday, he could be an option from the bench. We have to see,” he told the press. Yamal’s time out has extended, as he was originally expected to only miss the international break with Spain.

With Yamal in the starting lineup, Barcelona has been virtually unstoppable, winning 14 out of 15 matches. He’s been one of the most creative and efficient players of the squad, scoring 6 goals and providing eight assists in 16 appearances this season.

“He always controls the ball and overplays the opponent, but also creates more space,” Flick said of the wonderkid, who is coming from winning the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon D’Or gala as the best player under 21 years of age.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona acknowledges the fans as he displays his 2024 Kopa Trophy

However, in his absence, Barcelona has struggled to maintain their winning form. After losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad, the Catalans wasted a 2-0 advantage against Celta Vigo, who came back to draw the match.

What is Lamine Yamal’s injury?

Yamal first suffered “a severe right ankle contusion” during Barcelona’s game against Red Star Belgrade. The 17-year-old sensation was set to only miss a few weeks, but his recovery has taken longer than expected.

With their recent setbacks, their top place in LaLiga standings is in danger, as Real Madrid has won their last matches. Meanwhile, Barcelona are in the sixth position in the Champions League’s table, but they can’t get too comfortable if they want to secure a direct ticket for the next round.

