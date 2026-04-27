Is Aaron Gordon playing today for Nuggets vs Timberwolves in Game 5 of 2026 NBA Playoffs first round?

Aaron Gordon is officially listed as questionable for Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs first-round series between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, as he continues to deal with left calf tightness.

He has been dealing with lingering left calf tightness throughout the series, an issue that already forced him to miss Game 3 and limited him in Game 4, where he logged just 23 minutes before briefly exiting to the locker room.

After falling behind 3-1 in the first-round series, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are trying to avoid a first-round exit—and they not only need a win at Ball Arena, but also clarity on the status of one of their key two-way players.

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When could Aaron Gordon return to play?

Aaron Gordon could return as soon as Game 5, but he remains a game-time decision due to his calf injury. The veteran forward’s availability will likely be determined shortly before tip-off.

Aaron Gordon #32 of the Denver Nuggets on March 14, 2026 (Source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Because it’s the playoffs—and Denver is facing elimination—there’s a strong incentive for him to try to play through the injury. However, his condition has already limited his effectiveness, and the team will prioritize mobility and risk of aggravation before clearing him.

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How and when did Aaron Gordon get injured?

Aaron Gordon suffered a calf injury during the first-round playoff series against the Timberwolves, with the issue emerging after Game 2. He was later ruled out of Game 3 due to tightness in his left calf.

Reports indicate the injury worsened as the series progressed. He attempted to return in Game 4 but was visibly limited and even went to the locker room during the game before coming back to the court.

How many games has Aaron Gordon missed so far?

Aaron Gordon has missed one game in this playoff series so far, sitting out Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, his availability has been inconsistent beyond that absence.

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Even when active, he has played limited minutes and has not been at full strength due to the calf issue. Looking at the bigger picture, durability has been a concern this season.

He appeared in just 36 regular-season games, missing significant time due to multiple injuries, including recurring hamstring problems. That makes his current situation even more impactful for Denver in the playoffs.

How has Aaron Gordon performed this season?

Aaron Gordon has been an efficient and reliable two-way contributor for the Denver Nuggets, averaging around 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season. His offensive production has remained steady.

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He complements Nikola Jokic with cutting, rebounding and the ability to guard multiple positions. Earlier in the season, he even delivered standout performances, including a historic 50-point game on opening night.

Denver Nuggets’ next games

The Denver Nuggets’ next game is Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with their season on the line. The matchup takes place in Denver, with the team trailing 3-1 in the series. If they win, the series will continue with:

Game 6 in Minnesota | Thursday, April 30

Game 7 (if necessary) back in Denver | Saturday, May 2

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The first round follows a best-of-seven format, meaning David Adelman‘s team must win three straight games to advance. With elimination pressure mounting, Gordon’s status becomes one of the defining factors.