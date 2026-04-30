Are Aaron Gordon, Bones Hyland playing today in Timberwolves vs Nuggets Game 6?

Forward Aaron Gordon is officially listed as questionable for Game 6 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, while point guard Bones Hyland is also a true game-time decision for Chris Finch’s team.

Both players are dealing with injuries that could significantly impact rotations ahead of a must-win matchup in Minneapolis, where Denver looks to stay alive in the series and the Timberwolves aim to close it out.

Gordon’s availability is considered one of the biggest swing factors of the matchup, given his role as a defensive anchor and secondary scorer alongside center Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray.

Advertisement

What and when did Aaron Gordon get injured?

The 30-year-old forward Aaron Gordon is dealing with left calf tightness that first appeared during the early stages of the playoff series between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Aaron Gordon brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers (Source: Tanner Pearson/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

The injury forced him in and out of the lineup, including multiple absences in Games 3 and 5, as Denver managed his workload carefully. According to recent reports, the issue has lingered for over a week and has worsened with game intensity, making it a recurring concern rather than a single-game setback.

Advertisement

He initially felt discomfort after a high-usage stretch in the series and has since been listed as questionable or ruled out depending on pre-game evaluations. His absence in Game 5 was particularly notable, as Denver had to adjust rotations without one of its most versatile defenders and secondary scorers.

When will Aaron Gordon return to play?

Aaron Gordon is considered a true game-time decision for Game 6, with his return dependent on pre-game warmups and medical clearance. The Denver Nuggets have not ruled him out long-term.

Reports from the camp indicate the team is prioritizing caution, especially due to the risk of aggravation. That means he could either return in a limited role or be held out again depending on how he responds physically right before tip-off.

Advertisement

How has Aaron Gordon been playing this season?

Aaron Gordon has been averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this 2025–26 NBA season while shooting nearly 50% from the field. His scoring profile has stayed consistent, with strong interior finishing and improved spacing through occasional three-point shooting at nearly 39%.

He has remained one of the team’s most efficient two-way contributors, playing around 28 minutes per game and serving as a key finisher in transition and pick-and-roll situations alongside Nikola Jokic.

What and when did Bones Hyland get injured?

Bones Hyland is dealing with left knee soreness that emerged just before Game 6 of the series against the Denver Nuggets. The Minnesota guard was added to the injury report late in the series, making him a surprise questionable case.

Advertisement

Bones Hyland dribbles the ball during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Unlike longer-term injuries in the series, the 25-year-old point guard’s issue is described as a new and sudden development, likely linked to increased minutes and physical load during the postseason stretch.

When will Bones Hyland return to play?

Bones Hyland is also listed as a game-time decision for Game 6, with his availability expected to be confirmed before tip-off. Minnesota has not ruled him out, but his status remains uncertain due to the late emergence of knee soreness.

Advertisement

If he is unable to play, the Timberwolves are expected to rely more heavily on their remaining guard rotation, making his status especially important given the team’s already depleted backcourt depth.

How has Bones Hyland been playing this season?

Bones Hyland has been a consistent bench scoring spark for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, averaging 8 points, 3 assists and close to 2 rebounds per game while shooting efficiently from the field.

He has maintained roughly 46% shooting and has provided steady production in limited minutes as a second-unit guard. His impact has come in bursts, especially when Minnesota needs instant offense off the bench.

Advertisement

He has had multiple double-digit scoring games in key stretches, including standout performances in wins where he reached 18+ points and helped stabilize the second unit during injury-heavy rotations.