Why is Anthony Edwards not playing today? Timberwolves aim to close series vs Nuggets in Game 5

Anthony Edwards is officially out for today’s game due to a left knee injury, including a hyperextension and bone bruise suffered in Game 4, ruling him out as the Minnesota Timberwolves looks to close things out.

The injury occurred late in Game 4, when he landed awkwardly and had to leave the court after his knee bent backward on the play. Initial fears were significant, but tests revealed no ligament damage.

Chris Finch’s team still holds a 3-1 series lead and will try to finish the job without him. For the Denver Nuggets, his absence could open the door to extend the series—especially with Aaron Gordon also dealing with an injury of his own.

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When will Anthony Edwards return to play?

Anthony Edwards is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks and is unlikely to return during the first-round series. Reports indicate he will begin rehabilitation immediately, but the recovery timeline extends beyond the current series against Denver.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 25, 2026 (Source: David Berding/Getty Images)

That means even if the Timberwolves advance, his availability for the early part of the next round would also be in doubt. While avoiding ligament damage is a positive sign long-term, they will need to plan without the franchise player in the short term.

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What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards suffered a left knee injury (hyperextension and bone bruise) during Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets. He landed awkwardly while contesting a play and had to leave the game early.

The injury occurred in the second quarter, when he immediately grabbed his knee and was helped off the court. Initial concern was high, but tests later confirmed there was no ligament damage, which avoided a worst-case scenario.

Still, the nature of the injury—especially the hyperextension—impacts explosiveness and mobility, two of his biggest strengths. Even though Minnesota went on to win Game 4 and take a 3-1 series lead, the injury quickly became the defining storyline heading into Game 5.

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This a hyperextension mechanism for Anthony Edwards. What we are concerned for



Worst case scenario: ACL tear



Best case scenario: Bone bruise/joint capsule injury pic.twitter.com/SEb2UgyoEG — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) April 26, 2026

How has the Timberwolves star been performing?

Anthony Edwards has been one of the NBA’s top scorers this season, averaging 29 points per game and leading the Timberwolves offensively. He averaged over 5 rebounds and around 4 assists per game, showcasing his all-around growth.

Against the Denver Nuggets specifically, he has been especially dangerous—putting up over 30 points per game in matchups this season and consistently creating problems with his athleticism and shot-making.

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In the playoffs, his impact remained strong before the injury, helping the team build a 3-1 series lead. His absence now removes the team’s primary offensive engine, forcing others to step into a much larger role.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets’ next games

The next game is Game 5, with the Timberwolves leading the series 3-1 and looking to eliminate the Nuggets. Game 5 is scheduled in Denver, where the Nuggets will try to extend the series and avoid elimination.

If necessary, the remaining schedule would be:

Game 6: Back in Minnesota | Thursday, April 30

Game 7: In Denver (if needed) | Saturday, May 2

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The series follows a best-of-seven format, meaning Minnesota needs just one more win to advance, while Denver must win three straight games to stay alive. With Edwards sidelined, Game 5 becomes even more unpredictable.