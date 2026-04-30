Is Ayo Dosunmu playing tonight? Timberwolves already face Nuggets without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo

Ayo Dosunmu is listed as questionable for tonight’s Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets, creating another major concern for the Minnesota Timberwolves as they try to close out the series without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo.

Those setbacks pushed him into a much larger offensive role, and the former Chicago Bulls guard responded with the best performance of his NBA career. He exploded for 43 points against Denver in Game 4.

He delivered one of the highest-scoring playoff performances ever by a reserve and instantly became a central figure in the series. Now, Minnesota enters another pivotal matchup with uncertainty surrounding its backcourt depth.

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Why was Ayo Dosunmu listed as questionable?

Ayo Dosunmu was listed as questionable for Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets because of right calf soreness. The Minnesota Timberwolves added the guard to the injury report just hours before tipoff, creating even more uncertainty.

Ayo Dosunmu #13 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts to a call against the Denver Nuggets (Source: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

His injury designation comes at a difficult moment for Minnesota. The Timberwolves are already without Anthony Edwards, who is recovering from a knee injury, while Donte DiVincenzo suffered a torn Achilles earlier in the series.

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His breakout performance helped Minnesota take control of the series and showed how important he has become for Chris Finch’s rotation. So, the coaching staff is expected to monitor the center closely before Game 6.

How has Ayo Dosunmu performed this season?

Ayo Dosunmu has enjoyed one of the best seasons of his NBA career in 2025-26. The guard averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting an efficient 51.7% from the field during the regular season.

He began the season with the Chicago Bulls before being traded to Minnesota during the year. After arriving with the Timberwolves, he quickly established himself as an important two-way player thanks to his perimeter defense.

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His efficiency has been especially impressive for a backcourt player. Dosunmu finished the regular season among the league leaders in field-goal percentage for guards, while also improving as a playmaker and secondary scorer.

Minnesota relied heavily on his athleticism and defensive energy throughout the second half of the season. He has elevated his game even further during the playoffs. Injuries forced him into a featured offensive role against Denver.