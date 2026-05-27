Chiefs, Andy Reid could trade for AJ Brown after latest contract move involving George Karlaftis

The Chiefs may not be done making moves. A sudden financial decision involving George Karlaftis is now fueling speculation that something much bigger could be coming for Patrick Mahomes and the offense.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid may be preparing for something bigger after restructuring the contract of linebacker George Karlaftis in a move that created additional salary cap flexibility ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

According to Spotrac: “The Chiefs converted $9.685M of George Karlaftis’ salary into signing bonus, creating $7.7M of 2026 space. KC now carries an estimated $13M of Top 51 cap space into June.” The move gives the Chiefs more breathing room financially as they continue shaping the roster around Patrick Mahomes and another potential Super Bowl run.

Karlaftis remains one of the key pieces of Kansas City’s defense, but the timing of the restructure immediately sparked conversations about what could come next. The Chiefs still need financial flexibility to sign members of their rookie class, yet the extra cap space could also allow the front office to explore adding another major offensive weapon.

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Chiefs could sign another wide receiver

The restructure could be an early signal that the Chiefs are keeping their options open at wide receiver, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Rashee Rice’s legal situation.

Rice remains one of the team’s most talented young playmakers, but the possibility of missed time or league discipline has naturally increased speculation about the Chiefs potentially adding another proven target for Mahomes.

One intriguing option still available on the market is Stefon Diggs. While nothing concrete has emerged linking Diggs to Kansas City, the Chiefs creating additional cap space instantly fuels theories about whether they could pursue a veteran receiver capable of elevating the offense immediately.

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Chiefs trade rumors with A.J. Brown

There have also been rumors around possible trade interest involving A.J. Brown, although a blockbuster move remains unlikely at this stage. The New England Patriots reportedly appear to hold an advantage if the Philadelphia Eagles ever seriously entertain trade conversations.

Still, in today’s NFL, unexpected moves happen quickly, especially when a contender believes it has a championship window to maximize. The idea of pairing Brown with Mahomes would instantly create one of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive combinations.

With Travis Kelce still playing at a high level and Xavier Worthy continuing to develop, adding another elite receiver could completely transform Kansas City’s offense heading into 2026.

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For now, the Karlaftis restructure may simply be smart cap management. But around the NFL, these types of financial moves are often viewed as the first sign that something bigger could be coming for a team determined to remain at the top of the AFC.