Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight? Timberwolves visit Spurs in Game 1 of Western Conference Semifinals

Anthony Edwards is officially listed as questionable after suffering a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise in the previous round, though he has recently been cleared for on-court activities and could return sooner than expected.

The question surrounding him has taken center stage as the Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. That uncertainty looms large over this matchup.

He has been Minnesota’s offensive engine throughout the season and playoffs, and his presence—or absence—could immediately tilt the balance in a series that already features contrasting styles and rising stakes.

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When and how did Anthony Edwards get injured?

Edwards suffered a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise during Game 4 of the first-round playoff series against the Nuggets on April 25. It occurred on a defensive play when he landed awkwardly while attempting a block.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves plays the Denver Nuggets (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Initial fears pointed to a potentially serious issue, but further testing revealed no ligament damage. Despite the relatively positive diagnosis, the Timberwolves initially labeled him “week-to-week”.

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What makes this situation notable is how quickly his recovery progressed: less than 10 days later, the shooting guard was already back doing on-court work and pushing for a return ahead of schedule.

What does “questionable” mean in the NBA?

In the NBA, “questionable” means a player has roughly a 50% chance of playing. The injury report uses specific designations to signal availability, and questionable sits right in the middle.

It indicates that a player is dealing with an injury or condition that could still prevent them from playing, but they haven’t been ruled out. For Edwards, being upgraded to “questionable” is actually a significant step forward.

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He went from “out” and “week-to-week” to potentially available, meaning he has passed key recovery checkpoints like movement, conditioning and pain tolerance.

How has Anthony Edwards been performing?

Anthony Edwards has been one of the NBA’s top performers, averaging 28.8 points per game in the regular season and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves offensively.

Before the injury, he was in elite form, emerging as the clear centerpiece. His scoring ability, explosiveness and shot creation made him one of the most difficult guards to defend in the league.

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In the playoffs, even while dealing with physical setbacks, he remained productive. During the first-round series against Denver, he averaged 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and strong all-around contributions before being sidelined.

He dictates tempo, draws defensive attention and opens opportunities for teammates. That’s why his availability isn’t just about one player; it directly affects how they function on both ends of the floor heading into Game 1.