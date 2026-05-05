Victor Wembanyama shatters Nikola Jokic’s 6-game playoff stat line in just 14 minutes vs. Wolves

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs may have dropped Game 1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the Defensive Player of the Year still found a way to make history. As both franchises gear up for a high-stakes Game 2 in the Western Conference Semifinals, the talk of the league remains Wembanyama’s defensive efficiency. In just 14 minutes of game time, “Wemby” surpassed a defensive mark Nikola Jokic set over an entire six-game series.

In a masterclass of rim protection, Wembanyama swatted six blocks in the opening 14 minutes of Game 1. For context, Jokic recorded just five blocks across the entirety of his six-game postseason clash against Minnesota last year.

The French phenom didn’t stop there. Wembanyama finished the night with a career-high 12 blocks, a playoff performance that underscored exactly why he was the unanimous DPOY this season. However, despite his historic defensive stand, a motivated Timberwolves squad managed to weather the storm and steal a victory on the Spurs’ home floor.

Advertisement

San Antonio is now looking to bounce back after the 104-102 heartbreaker. With Anthony Edwards leading the charge and Julius Randle providing a physical secondary punch, the Wolves have officially put the NBA on notice that they are more than ready for the challenge of the second round.

Victor Wembanyama (12 blocks) establishes a new record for most blocks in an #NBA playoff game since 1974 pic.twitter.com/2djgVsnrGp — Stadium Rant (@StadiumRantHQ) May 5, 2026

Wembanyama: ‘I trust us’

Despite being the most dominant force on the floor, Wembanyama watched as his teammates struggled to find their rhythm from the perimeter. Following the loss, the Spurs‘ cornerstone was vocal about the adjustments needed to salvage the series in Game 2.

Advertisement

“We need to figure out what we can do better within the next 48 hours, and I have no doubt that we will. I trust us,” Wembanyama told reporters following the narrow defeat.

The atmosphere in San Antonio remains electric as fans wait to see if this young core can reclaim the franchise’s championship pedigree. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have a newfound sense of belief, proving they can go toe-to-toe with giants like the Nuggets and Spurs alike.