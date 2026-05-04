Julius Randle’s cryptic message sparks hope for Timberwolves fans regarding Anthony Edwards

Gearing up for their highly anticipated series against the San Antonio Spurs, the Minnesota Timberwolves fan base is anxiously awaiting an official decision on Anthony Edwards‘ status for Game 1. Adding to the intrigue, teammate Julius Randle delivered a cryptic message regarding the availability of the Wolves’ superstar.
When asked about Edwards’ status for Monday’s clash, Randle offered a firm “I can’t tell you that,” before doubling down on the mystery. “Who knows? We’ll see at 8:30,” Randle told reporters, referring to the scheduled tip-off time.
Randle’s comments ahead of this pivotal matchup have sparked a wave of cautious optimism among the Twin Cities faithful, who are desperate to see their leading man on the floor against San Antonio.
After grinding through a grueling series against the Denver Nuggets—a battle that saw Nikola Jokic offer no apologies for the Jalen Daniels incident—the Timberwolves are now looking to topple another Western Conference titan in the Spurs.
Julius Randle on Anthony Edwards: “I’m on record calling him Wolverine.”— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 4, 2026
How does he look? “I can’t tell you that.”
“He’s pushing to play Game 1? … Who knows. We’ll see at 8:30.” pic.twitter.com/wYMasQotlJ
Reports point toward “Ant-Man” returning
While Randle played coy with the media, ESPN’s Shams Charania provided a more concrete update. “Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards is expected to play in Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs, barring any setback pregame,” Charania reported via X.
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Despite a lingering knee injury, Edwards has reportedly stayed on track with an aggressive rehabilitation plan. Expectations for his performance remain sky-high, as he has been the undisputed engine driving the Wolves through this deep postseason run.
Projected Game 1 Wolves’ starters
With all signs pointing toward Edwards being a go for the series opener, here is how the Timberwolves’ starting five is projected to look against the Spurs:
- PG Mike Conley
- SG Anthony Edwards
- SF Jaden McDaniels
- PF Julius Randle
- C Rudy Gobert
SurveyWill Edwards play the full series against the Spurs?
Will Edwards play the full series against the Spurs?
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