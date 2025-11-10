Is Austin Reaves playing today, November 10, for Lakers vs Hornets?

The Los Angeles Lakers have started the NBA season strong, overcoming early challenges and showing what their roster is capable of. Now, they face the Charlotte Hornets — a struggling team looking to find momentum — and one question remains on fans’ minds: will Austin Reaves play?

Lakers star guard Austin Reaves has missed the last three games with a groin injury, but he’s been upgraded to questionable for Monday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Before Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, head coach J.J. Redick told reporters that Reaves was expected to return at some point during the team’s five-game road trip. It now appears that his comeback could happen as soon as Monday.

This season, Reaves has been in outstanding form, averaging 31.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game, while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc. He has been performing at an All-Star level for a Lakers team that has opened the season with a 7-3 record.

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives the ball.

Reaves’ standout performances

Reaves scored an impressive 51 points against the Sacramento Kings earlier this season when two of his teammates were sidelined. He’s been averaging 37.9 minutes per game — a heavy workload that may have contributed to his recent groin injury.

With Reaves nearing a return, the Lakers are also hoping to get LeBron James back on the floor. The 40-year-old star has yet to make his season debut due to a sciatic nerve issue but is reportedly making progress in his recovery.

The Lakers are 2-1 without Reaves this season, with wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs, but they fell in their most recent game against the Atlanta Hawks. His absence has highlighted just how vital he is to the team’s rhythm and offensive balance.

For now, the Lakers will continue to manage his minutes carefully once he returns, ensuring that Reaves can maintain his level of impact while staying healthy for the long stretch of the NBA regular season.

