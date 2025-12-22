Is Donovan Mitchell playing today, December 22, for Cavaliers vs Hornets?

The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Charlotte Hornets in an NBA regular-season matchup as they look to secure a win against one of the weaker teams in the league, but one that can still surprise due to individual star power. To avoid an upset, the Cavaliers need their top players on the floor, and one major question dominates the buildup to this game: Will Donovan Mitchell play?

Mitchell is listed as probable due to illness heading into Monday’s matchup against Charlotte. He did not suit up in Friday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls, forcing the Cavaliers to adjust their rotation on short notice. His availability remains a key storyline, as Cleveland’s offensive identity changes significantly when he is not on the court.

With Mitchell sidelined on Friday, Tyrese Proctor stepped into the rotation and delivered a solid performance, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal. If Mitchell suffers any setback, Proctor would likely remain in the starting lineup, although that scenario could shift if Sam Merrill, who is also listed as probable with a hand injury, returns after missing the last 14 games.

Darius Garland, coming off a 35-point outing, should continue to see an increase in scoring opportunities if Mitchell cannot return to the floor. That potential boost becomes even more relevant against the Hornets, who rank among the weakest defensive teams in the NBA this season.

Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mitchell’s numbers

The Cavaliers have relied heavily on Mitchell throughout the campaign. They are 8–1 when he scores 35 points or more and 0–5 when he plays and finishes with 21 points or fewer. In games he has missed entirely, the Cavaliers are 1–2, underscoring just how central he is to their success.

Mitchell has been one of the few consistent bright spots for Cleveland this season. He has elevated his game by posting career highs in scoring, averaging 30.8 points per game, while also improving his overall efficiency. His presence not only boosts the Cavaliers’ offense, but also creates cleaner looks for his teammates.

Cavaliers dealing with major absences

The Cavaliers enter this matchup shorthanded. They will be without Evan Mobley with a calf injury, Larry Nance Jr. also sidelined by a calf issue, Max Strus out with a foot injury, and Luke Travers and Chris Livingston assigned to the G League. These absences remove several key pieces from the regular rotation and place even more pressure on Cleveland’s remaining core as they prepare to face Charlotte.