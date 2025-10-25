Is Chet Holmgren playing for the Thunder vs Hawks today, Oct. 25?

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Atlanta Hawks in the regular NBA season, with both teams aiming for victory. The Thunder are looking to maintain their positive record (2-0) after strong performances, while the Hawks seek to even theirs (1-1). And one big question emerges: Will Chet Holmgren play?

The Thunder are coming off a 141-135 double-overtime win over the Indiana Pacers, a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals. In a game that went down to the wire, MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 55 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

In Thursday’s win against the Pacers, Chet Holmgren contributed 15 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks while shooting 4-for-12 from the field and 0-for-6 from three across 39 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Hawks overcame the Orlando Magic 111-107, led by Trae Young, who continues to anchor the franchise with 25 points, 6 assists, and 3 steals.

Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Advertisement

Is Chet Holmgren playing for OKC vs Hawks?

The Thunder announced Saturday morning that center Chet Holmgren is listed as questionable with low back soreness ahead of the matchup at State Farm Arena.

Advertisement

see also Lakers’ Luka Doncic opens up on his physical transformation journey and the impact of NBA legends

However, according to Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder, Holmgren, along with guard Cason Wallace, is available to play against the Hawks. Holmgren is expected to start in the lineup alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort, and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Advertisement

Holmgren’s strong start to the season

Entering his third NBA season, Holmgren has been instrumental in Oklahoma City’s early success in the 2025-26 campaign. In the Thunder’s season-opening win over the Houston Rockets, he posted 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists while shooting 11-for-17 from the field and 2-for-5 from three-point range before fouling out after 39 minutes.

Other absences for OKC

Oklahoma City continues to manage a crowded injury report early in the season. Guard Alex Caruso remains out under concussion protocol. The Thunder are also without Kenrich Williams, Thomas Sorber, and Nikola Topic, all sidelined while recovering from offseason surgeries.

Advertisement