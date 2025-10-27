Is Chet Holmgren playing today, Oct. 27, for Oklahoma City Thunder vs Mavericks?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up to face the Dallas Mavericks in their fourth game of the regular season, determined to extend their winning streak, currently standing at a perfect 3-0. A standout player so far has been Chet Holmgren, who is emerging as a key figure in the Thunder’s ambitious plans for an NBA title chase this season.

However, Holmgren’s status for the matchup against the Mavericks remains uncertain, as he has been listed as questionable on the OKC‘s injury report. The promising young talent is managing back pain, and his condition is being monitored daily by the team’s medical staff.

Holmgren has been instrumental in the Thunder’s early success, joining Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the team’s primary offensive forces. Averaging 24.7 points per game alongside 10 rebounds, Holmgren ranks second on the team in rebounding, showcasing his versatility and impact on both ends of the court.

Absent Holmgren, OKC might find themselves at a disadvantage in offense. Should he be unable to suit up against the Mavericks, the Thunder will rely heavily on Gilgeous-Alexander, who has impressively averaged 40 points per game so far this season.

Thunder’s injury report against the Mavericks

Beyond Holmgren’s questionable status, the Thunder will be without three additional players for their game against the Mavericks. Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe, and Alex Caruso have all been ruled out for tonight’s contest.

Williams and Joe have yet to make their season debuts, while Caruso has appeared once, contributing significantly in his 30 minutes during the season opener against the Houston Rockets with 8 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block.

As the Thunder prepare for today’s matchup against the Mavericks, fans are eager to see whether Gilgeous-Alexander can continue his stellar play and if Holmgren will be able to suit up to aid in maintaining their winning momentum as they pursue a championship this season.