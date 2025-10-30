Why is Chet Holmgren not playing today, Oct.30, for Thunder vs Wizards?

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter Thursday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards with a perfect record this season, continuing to show why they are considered one of the best teams in the NBA. But a key question arises: why isn’t Chet Holmgren playing?

Chet Holmgren will miss the Thunder’s game against the Wizards, marking his second consecutive absence due to back soreness. His injury leaves a notable void in Oklahoma City’s lineup as they look to maintain their dominance.

Despite Holmgren’s absence, the Thunder improved to 5-0 with a 107-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings, their first home game since raising the championship banner on opening night. The team has demonstrated depth and resilience, proving they can win without their star big man.

Holmgren was performing at an All-Star level before his back flared up. He was averaging 23.0 points on 56.9/41.7/85.7 shooting splits, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game, showing elite production on both ends of the floor.

Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City.

Injury challenges in Oklahoma City

Holmgren had played in the first four games of the season, including the first leg of an away/home back-to-back against the Atlanta Hawks, before being sidelined. The Thunder also await season debuts from Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe, while Kenrich Williams (knee surgery) and rookie Nikola Topic, Oklahoma City’s 2024 first-round pick, remain out after missing last season due to a torn ACL.

Holmgren’s improvement from last season

The early-season numbers highlight a significant improvement from Holmgren’s first four games last year, where he averaged 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game. Even in this small sample size, the leap in performance underscores his development as a dominant two-way player.

Oklahoma City will need contributions from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aaron Wiggins, and other core players to carry the team against the Wizards. While Holmgren’s absence is a challenge, the Thunder have shown the depth and cohesion to remain competitive.

Looking ahead, Holmgren’s return will be closely monitored, with the team prioritizing his long-term health as they chase another strong NBA season in the Western Conference.

