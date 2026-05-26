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James Harden believes he played well after Cavaliers were swept by Knicks

James Harden was quite clear, stating that he did a good job during the tough 4-0 sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers suffered against the New York Knicks, a comment that left some people surprised.

James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
© Nick Cammett / Getty ImagesJames Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James Harden expressed a surprising level of confidence in his individual performance after the Cleveland Cavaliers were officially swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite the lopsided 130-93 defeat in Game 4, the veteran guard insisted that he maintained his standard throughout the postseason.

When asked to self-assess his recent playoff run during the post-game media session, Harden offered a positive review of his two-way contributions. “I think I did pretty good … defensively, been extremely solid, and offensively, getting guys shots and fitting into a system that was already in place,” the former MVP stated.

However, the stat sheet told a slightly different story, particularly in the Game 4 closeout where Harden finished with just 12 points and two assists in 33 minutes. Across the four-game series against New York, he struggled with his efficiency, culminating in a 2-for-8 shooting night and going 0-for-6 from beyond the arc in the final game. He averaged 19.6 points per game throughout the 2026 playoffs.

Developing story…

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
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