NY Mets reportedly face tough competition for Framber Valdez as contract demands emerge

The New York Mets have reportedly set their sights on acquiring Kyle Tucker, but while those negotiations are underway, rumors circulate involving Framber Valdez potentially joining the team next season. Reports have also emerged about another franchise expressing interest in Valdez and the conditions of his contract.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post has shed light on Valdez’s situation, particularly concerning the team actively pursuing him and the nature of the deal he seeks. “He’s looking for a substantial contract,” Heyman noted. “While it’s unlikely Valdez will surpass the $200 million mark, a six-year deal seems plausible. I could envision the Orioles or Mets as potential suitors,” Heyman revealed.

As the Baltimore Orioles position themselves as formidable contenders next season, Mets fans are contemplating how the team can secure such talent amidst ongoing negotiations for players like Tucker and Cody Bellinger.

Heyman also mentioned that while the Mets are in pursuit of a marquee signing, they remain cautious about the financial and contractual terms. The team is reportedly reluctant to commit to a long-term deal, considering the substantial contract for Juan Soto inked last season.

Valdez is seeked by the Mets

Could the Mets be frontrunners for Valdez?

The offseason is bustling for the Mets as they’ve already made headlines with signings like Devin Williams and Luke Weaver. There’s a potential to acquire Tucker or Bellinger, as a former Mets GM suggested one of these players might join the team next season.

Furthermore, reports suggest the Mets are a probable destination for at least one of two major free agents this offseason. While Valdez is a prime candidate, the Orioles present significant competition for his services.

In this dynamic scenario, uncertainty lingers around the Mets’ offseason acquisitions as they aim to construct a competitive team around their star, Juan Soto, who has already articulated his vision for his role in the franchise for the upcoming season.

