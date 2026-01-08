Ravens 2026 free agents: DeAndre Hopkins and other players out of contract in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens pride themselves on roster continuity, but the 2026 offseason threatens to unravel that stability. A wave of impending free agency is approaching M&T Bank Stadium, forcing the front office to make some decisions.

At the center of the storm is the wide receiver room, where a future Hall of Famer’s short-term experiment reaches its crossroads. While DeAndre Hopkins remains the headline name, he is merely the tip of an iceberg…

It’s not just about the star power; the draft-and-develop philosophy is being put to the ultimate test. As key starters on both sides of the ball reach the end of their deals, they must decide who is a cornerstone and who is simply a luxury NFL item.

Baltimore Ravens free agents in 2026

The tension in Baltimore stems from a fundamental conflict: the desire to remain a perennial contender and the mathematical reality of the salary cap. With roughly 19 players entering the final months of their tenure, the Ravens are forced to prioritize long-term stability over veteran sentiment.

Deandre Hopkins #10 of the Baltimore Ravens in 2025 (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A prime example of this dilemma is the wide receiver room, headlined by the legendary DeAndre Hopkins. While Hopkins has provided a reliable target and a veteran presence, his expiring contract forces a decision on whether to invest in his twilight years or pivot fully to a youth movement led by Zay Flowers.

The 2026 offseason will serve as a referendum on Eric DeCosta’s “right player, right price” philosophy. The front office is auditing every snap and every dollar, knowing that overextending for one star could mean losing three essential starters.

