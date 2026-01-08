Trending topics:
NFL

Ravens 2026 free agents: DeAndre Hopkins and other players out of contract in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens face a pivotal offseason as several key veterans, including star talent, reach free agency, leaving questions about the team’s future and roster identity.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
Deandre Hopkins #10 of the Baltimore Ravens in 2025.
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesDeandre Hopkins #10 of the Baltimore Ravens in 2025.

The Baltimore Ravens pride themselves on roster continuity, but the 2026 offseason threatens to unravel that stability. A wave of impending free agency is approaching M&T Bank Stadium, forcing the front office to make some decisions.

At the center of the storm is the wide receiver room, where a future Hall of Famer’s short-term experiment reaches its crossroads. While DeAndre Hopkins remains the headline name, he is merely the tip of an iceberg…

It’s not just about the star power; the draft-and-develop philosophy is being put to the ultimate test. As key starters on both sides of the ball reach the end of their deals, they must decide who is a cornerstone and who is simply a luxury NFL item.

Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens free agents in 2026

The tension in Baltimore stems from a fundamental conflict: the desire to remain a perennial contender and the mathematical reality of the salary cap. With roughly 19 players entering the final months of their tenure, the Ravens are forced to prioritize long-term stability over veteran sentiment.

Deandre Hopkins #10 of the Baltimore Ravens in 2025 (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Deandre Hopkins #10 of the Baltimore Ravens in 2025 (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Advertisement

A prime example of this dilemma is the wide receiver room, headlined by the legendary DeAndre Hopkins. While Hopkins has provided a reliable target and a veteran presence, his expiring contract forces a decision on whether to invest in his twilight years or pivot fully to a youth movement led by Zay Flowers.

The 2026 offseason will serve as a referendum on Eric DeCosta’s “right player, right price” philosophy. The front office is auditing every snap and every dollar, knowing that overextending for one star could mean losing three essential starters.

Advertisement
PlayerPositionFree agent type
Dre’Mont JonesEDUnrestricted
Alohi GilmanSUnrestricted
DeAndre HopkinsWRUnrestricted
Kyle Van NoyEDUnrestricted
Tyler LinderbaumCUnrestricted
Ar’Darius WashingtonSUnrestricted
Patrick RicardFBUnrestricted
Tylan WallaceWRUnrestricted
Joseph NoteboomLTUnrestricted
David OjaboEDUnrestricted
Chidobe AwuzieCBUnrestricted
Jake HummelLBUnrestricted
Daniel FaaleleGUnrestricted
Charlie KolarTEUnrestricted
Jordan StoutPUnrestricted
Isaiah LikelyTEUnrestricted
Keaton MitchellRBRestricted
Dayton WadeWRExclusive rights
Corey BullockCExclusive rights
(Source: Spotrac)
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
The 25 most memorable Houston Texans players ever: From underdogs to all-time greats
NFL

The 25 most memorable Houston Texans players ever: From underdogs to all-time greats

Derrick Henry points out the one Ravens teammate of Lamar Jackson that’s being widely underestimated
NFL

Derrick Henry points out the one Ravens teammate of Lamar Jackson that’s being widely underestimated

Lamar Jackson breaks silence after pushing Bills fan who hit him and DeAndre Hopkins
NFL

Lamar Jackson breaks silence after pushing Bills fan who hit him and DeAndre Hopkins

Munetaka Murakami’s reported contract clause sparks hope among White Sox fans
MLB

Munetaka Murakami’s reported contract clause sparks hope among White Sox fans

Better Collective Logo