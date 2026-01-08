Chiefs could lose Super Bowl champion coach in 2026 as report confirms Andy Reid assistant might join AFC team

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are at a crossroads. After a disappointing 2025 season in which they failed to make the playoffs and with Patrick Mahomes injured, the dynasty appears to be nearing its end.

Many changes are on the horizon. Travis Kelce could retire, Matt Nagy could leave his position as offensive coordinator, and Steve Spagnuolo might also follow that path if an attractive offer comes along.

However, Reid is not willing to give up on trying to win a fourth Super Bowl, and the legend has already shown that he will be very active in making decisions. For example, Andy just fired wide receivers coach Connor Embree. Inevitably, his staff will be shaken up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chiefs could lose coach Matt Nagy

The Baltimore Ravens will interview Matt Nagy on Sunday in their search for a new head coach. John Harbaugh was fired this week, so the Ravens want to sign a replacement as soon as possible. The information was confirmed by a report from Ian Rapoport. “The Ravens are set to interview Chiefs OC Matt Nagy on Sunday, per The Insiders. A key interview for the coveted spot.”

Andy Reid is not leaving Chiefs

The good news for the Chiefs is that Andy Reid has said several times publicly that he does not want to leave the team. Despite the possibility of losing several members of his staff, the legendary coach will continue his quest for championships with Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement