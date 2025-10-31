Charles Barkley sends bold message to LeBron James as he downplays Lakers’ star injury

LeBron James has yet to make his NBA season debut, having missed all five of his team’s contests due to right sciatica, which he suffered in early October. However, for Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, the injury to the league’s all-time scoring leader is irrelevant and simply a matter of the star turning 40.

In an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Barkley suggested that the injury preventing LeBron from playing this season is just a common back ache that comes with old age.

“He’s just old. Everybody gets old,” Barkley said. “He says it’s sciatica. You know what that means, Dan? Yeah, I know his back hurts. All old people’s back hurt, Dan. All old people’s back hurt. You can dress it up like sciatica. You can come up with all these medical terms. LeBron is old”.

Amid this backdrop, following the Lakers‘ victory against the Timberwolves, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported that Coach JJ Redick indicated James’ return would likely be the second or third week of November.

LeBron James sitting on the bench in Lakers’ game vs Blazers. (Getty Images)

At 40 years old, LeBron James is set to compete in his 23rd NBA season, which would make him the only player in league history to reach that milestone, breaking the tie with Vince Carter, who played 22 seasons in the league.

Austin Reaves steps up in James and Doncic’s absence

After losing the season opener to the Warriors and winning the second game against the Timberwolves without LeBron, Luka Doncic sustained an injury that sidelined him for the next three contests. However, with both superstars out of the lineup, Austin Reaves took over as the team’s primary leader and playmaker.

Over the last three contests, the Lakers have compiled a 2-1 record. Reaves scored a career-high 51 points in the win against the Kings, followed that with 41 points in the loss to the Blazers, and finally notched 28 points, sinking the game-winner in the victory against the Timberwolves.