Mike McDaniel breaks silence after being fired by Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins made a drastic decision, firing Mike McDaniel as head coach ahead of what’s next.

By Matías Persuh

HC Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins
HC Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins

The current NFL season has claimed another head coach, this time in South Florida. After failing to reach the primary goal of making the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins decided to relieve Mike McDaniel of his duties and are now looking ahead, rebuilding their structure for what’s next.

In a heartfelt message posted on the Dolphins’ X account, the now-former head coach expressed his sadness over the situation while reflecting positively on his time with the franchise.

McDaniel also apologized to the fans for the results, thanked the organization for its treatment, and also expressed gratitude for the support of his colleagues and family.

Now the Dolphins will quickly look for his replacement, with Harbaugh perhaps emerging as one of the strongest candidates at the moment. These are moments of analysis as the team prepares to approach the 2026 season as strongly as possible.

Tweet placeholder
*Developing story…

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
