NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly being closely monitored for a possible trade to an Eastern Conference team

The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo went through an offseason full of uncertainty and speculation. The Greek superstar’s future became one of the NBA’s biggest storylines, as cryptic comments and mixed signals only fueled more confusion. Yet as the regular season has progressed, Antetokounmpo has looked increasingly confident and dominant on the court — although questions about a possible trade still linger.

However, Antetokounmpo recently shut down all rumors during a press conference following the Bucks’ victory over the New York Knicks, making it clear that all the talk surrounding him this past summer was false.

But contrary to his statements, NBA Insider Shams Charania doubled down on his reports, insisting that there was indeed a point during the offseason when Antetokounmpo’s situation was far from stable. According to Charania, there was a two-week stretch this summer when the New York Knicks were told that Antetokounmpo wanted to play for them.

During his appearance on The Flagrant Podcast hosted by Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, Charania emphasized that the Bucks’ star remains a name to watch closely. “I think the next guy to keep an eye on is probably Giannis still. You have to monitor that situation,” Charania said when asked about the next potential superstar to be traded. “Yeah, there was a two-week period where the Knicks knew that Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to play there — and so did the Bucks,” he added, directly contradicting Antetokounmpo’s recent comments.

Was there real interest between both sides?

A lingering question remains: was there truly mutual interest between both parties? According to Shams Charania, the answer is yes. He revealed that discussions took place, offers were made, and meetings happened — though ultimately, nothing materialized.

“There was a two-week period where they knew, they had conversations, and offers were made… I don’t even think it got to a point. I think it was like, ‘make your best offer.’ Offers were made,” Charania said, responding to Schulz and Singh’s curiosity about how the Knicks may have mishandled the situation.

Charania also clarified that Mikal Bridges was not eligible to be traded at the time because he had recently signed an extension. Considering that Jalen Brunson was reportedly untouchable, speculation turned toward Karl-Anthony Towns as a possible name discussed in those hypothetical offers.

What to consider in a hypothetical departure

If Antetokounmpo were ever to leave the Bucks, several factors would have to be considered. Following that two-week stretch mentioned by Charania, the superstar appeared to change his mind and decided to remain in Milwaukee. It’s also worth noting that Antetokounmpo himself has admitted he doesn’t influence front-office decisions — pointing out that players like Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Damian Lillard were traded or acquired without his prior knowledge.

As Charania explained, “Next year, he’s going to be entering the last year of his deal, and in the NBA, everyone knows that’s the point you have the most leverage. So how far they go, how far they don’t go, that could impact where he’s at. Potentially 20 to 25 games in, we’ll see. Right now, they’re off to a great start, as we can see.”