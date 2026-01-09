Is LeBron James playing today, January 9, for Lakers vs Bucks?

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Milwaukee Bucks in a regular-season NBA matchup that features some of the league’s biggest stars and two teams with legitimate playoff aspirations, depending largely on health. As the game approaches, one key question dominates the conversation: Will LeBron James play?

James is currently dealing with left foot joint arthritis and right sciatica, according to the Lakers’ injury report. The designation follows his absence in Wednesday’s 107–91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, which came on the second night of a back-to-back.

Initially listed as questionable, James is upgraded to probable for tonight’s game against the Bucks. He did play Tuesday in a 111–103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, delivering one of his strongest performances of the season with 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes, while shooting efficiently from all areas of the floor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James has appeared in 18 games this season and is averaging 21.7 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.4 rebounds. Meanwhile, the Lakers sit fifth in the Western Conference with a 23–12 record, relying heavily on the leadership of James alongside Doncic to maintain consistency on both ends of the floor.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

Advertisement

Another key name on the Lakers injury report

Rui Hachimura is also listed as questionable due to a right calf strain. He has not played since December 28, when he logged 26 minutes in a 125–101 win over the Sacramento Kings, finishing that game with 12 points, four rebounds, two steals, and one assist.

Advertisement

see also LeBron James has clear message about Luka Doncic as JJ Redick shows frustration with Lakers’ offense

On the season, Hachimura is averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and a career-high 44.5 percent from three-point range across 27 appearances.

Advertisement

With James trending toward playing, the Lakers enter the matchup with increased confidence, especially with James and Luka Doncic anchoring the projected lineup. Even so, the Lakers still have areas to refine as they prepare for the second half of the regular season and a potential NBA postseason run.