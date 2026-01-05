Trending topics:
Coaches with the most losses in NBA history: From Lenny Wilkens to Gregg Popovich

Long careers, changing franchises and eras of transition shaped the loss totals of some of the NBA’s most influential coaches, turning longevity into one of the league’s most overlooked records.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Lenny Wilkens, former Seattle Sonics head coach, in 2023.
In the NBA, longevity on the sidelines often comes at a cost. The coaches with the most losses didn’t just endure tough seasons; they stayed through rebuilds, relocations, and eras when winning was secondary to stability and vision.

Names like Lenny Wilkens and Gregg Popovich appear high on the league’s loss totals, not because of fleeting failures, but because their careers stretched across decades. They coached expansion teams and franchises searching for identity.

Behind the numbers are stories of trust, patience and influence, revealing how some big names remained central to the league long after victories became harder to find.

NBA coaches with the most regular-season losses

Lenny Wilkens holds the NBA record for the most regular-season coaching losses with 1,155 defeats in 2,487 games, the top figure in league history. He coached multiple franchises over three decades, including the SuperSonics, Trail Blazers, Cavaliers, Hawks, Raptors and Knicks, accumulating the highest loss total while also ranking among the all-time leaders in games coached.

Lenny Wilkens in 2017 (Source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Lenny Wilkens in 2017 (Source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Bill Fitch ranks second with 1,106 losses in 2,050 games. His long career spanned several teams, such as the Cavaliers, Celtics, Rockets, Nets and Clippers, where lengthy rebuilds and roster transitions contributed to his place near the top of the loss leaderboard.

Following him is Don Nelson, with 1,063 regular-season losses over a 2,398-game career. Nelson’s tenure included stops with the Bucks, Warriors, Knicks and Mavericks, and while he’s also among the most successful coaches by wins, his extensive time on the bench naturally led to a high loss total as well.

Other coaches with high regular-season loss totals include Dick Motta (1,017 losses), Larry Brown (904), Gene Shue (861), Rick Carlisle (841), Gregg Popovich (831) and George Karl (824). These figures reflect long careers and the challenges of competing in various eras and team situations.

CoachLossesGames played
Lenny Wilkens1,1552,487
Bill Fitch1,1062,050
Don Nelson1,0632,398
Dick Motta1,0171,952
Larry Brown9042,002
Rick Carlisle8901,889
Gene Shue8611,645
Gregg Popovich8512,263
Doc Rivers8372,016
George Karl8241,999
Jerry Sloan8032,024
Jack Ramsay7831,647
Cotton Fitzsimmons7751,607
Rick Adelman7491,791
Mike Dunleavy7161,329
Pat Riley6941,904
Nate McMillan6681,428
Kevin Loughery6621,136
John MacLeod6571,364
Byron Scott6471,101
Alvin Gentry6361,170
Red Holzman6041,300
Flip Saunders5921,246
Erik Spoelstra5881,395
Dwane Casey5701,064
(Source: Statmuse)
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
