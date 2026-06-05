Is Mitchell Robinson playing today for NY Knicks vs Spurs in Game 2 of 2026 NBA Finals?

The New York Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs for Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals in search of a victory, and they need their stars, raising the question: Will Mitchell Robinson play?

The New York Knicks stole Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals on the road against the San Antonio Spurs by showcasing an elite defensive performance and doing an outstanding job containing Victor Wembanyama inside the paint. This defensive success was largely thanks to a fundamental factor in Mitchell Robinson, whose presence for Game 2 in San Antonio is once again up in the air.

Mitchell Robinson is currently listed as probable against the San Antonio Spurs, which means he will likely be out on the floor. The New York Knicks saw how Mitchell Robinson performed in Game 1 and were likely encouraged by his output despite his injury. He finished the matchup with two points and six rebounds across 13 minutes of playing time, providing an incredibly important presence inside the paint whenever Karl-Anthony Towns rested on the bench.

There was a specific moment during the matchup when Mitchell Robinson attempted to go for a dunk but missed, and he was subsequently seen shaking his hand as if it hurt. Luckily for the New York Knicks, he was able to remain in the game and continue playing through the discomfort, ultimately providing his team with some highly productive minutes during his time on the court.

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Data validating the importance of Robinson

According to the NBA’s official matchup statistics, Mitchell Robinson served as the primary defender on Victor Wembanyama for exactly 11.70 possessions during Game 1. The Spurs managed to score 14 points on those specific possessions, with seven of those points coming directly from Victor Wembanyama himself. That efficiency works out to an overall team scoring rate of approximately 120 points per 100 possessions.

Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks.

The Knicks received massive performances from several of their key bench players in Game 1, which played a vital role in keeping the contest within striking distance when the Spurs were out in front. Landry Shamet and Miles McBride were both absolutely instrumental in fueling the second-half comeback, and both players will undoubtedly need to step up their production once again as the team heads into Game 2.

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Head coach Mike Brown and the New York Knicks will likely keep their rotational patterns very similar heading into Game 2, which means fans can expect to see roughly 10 to 15 minutes of action for Mitchell Robinson. This projected playing time hinges entirely on whether Karl-Anthony Towns can successfully avoid picking up quick whistles and stay completely out of foul trouble over the course of the night against the Spurs.

Mitchell Robinson’s stretches on the floor were closely linked with Jalen Brunson’s minutes, a strategic deployment that makes perfect sense because the Knicks are not going to want Towns and Jalen Brunson resting on the bench at the same time if they can help it. Furthermore, 12 of the 13 total minutes that Mitchell Robinson logged in Game 1 were played alongside Landry Shamet, a combination that successfully kept an extra floor spacer out on the perimeter while Mitchell Robinson was busy battling down low in the paint.