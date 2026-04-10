Is Victor Wembanyama playing today, April 10, for Spurs vs Mavs at Frost Bank Center?

Victor Wembanyama is officially listed as questionable/game-time decision for today’s match against Dallas after missing the previous game with a rib contusion suffered earlier this week, putting his status in focus just hours before tip-off.

The San Antonio Spurs have prioritized managing his workload late in the season, especially with playoff positioning largely secured and the long-term picture taking precedence over a single regular-season game.

He has appeared in 64 games and needs to reach the NBA’s 65-game threshold—logging at least 20 minutes—to remain eligible for major end-of-season awards, including Defensive Player of the Year.

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How and when did Victor Wembanyama get injured?

Victor Wembanyama suffered a left rib contusion on April 6 during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers after colliding with Paul George in the second quarter.

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs warms up before a game in 2026 (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The incident occurred with 10:47 remaining in the second quarter, when he was hit near midcourt while receiving a pass in transition. He briefly returned to the bench but later exited again and was ruled out for the rest of the game before halftime.

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Despite initial concern, early medical evaluations—including X-rays—did not reveal structural damage, reinforcing that the injury is classified as a bruise rather than something more severe. However, the San Antonio Spurs have taken a cautious approach.

How long is Victor Wembanyama’s recovery timeline?

Victor Wembanyama is considered day-to-day. Rib contusions in the NBA usually result in minimal missed time, often around 3 to 5 days depending on pain tolerance and contact risk.

In his case, the Spurs have prioritized caution given the proximity to the playoffs and his importance to the team’s long-term outlook. There is also an additional layer to his return timeline.

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He has been close to the NBA’s 65-game threshold required for major awards eligibility, meaning he needs to log at least one more appearance of 20+ minutes to qualify. That context could influence the decision on when he returns, balancing health with individual accolades.

How has Victor Wembanyama performed so far this season?

Victor Wembanyama has been one of the NBA’s most dominant two-way players this season, averaging around 24.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and a league-leading 3.1 blocks per game.

He has established himself as the centerpiece of a Spurs team that surpassed 60 wins for the first time in nearly a decade, while anchoring one of the league’s top defenses. His impact goes beyond raw numbers, he leads the team in scoring and rebounding while altering opposing offenses with elite rim protection.

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His season has also included historic performances. He recorded multiple 40-point games, delivered a game-winner to clinch a playoff berth and became one of the youngest players to post consecutive 40-point, 15-rebound outings in the last 50 years.

All of that has placed him firmly in the conversation for major honors, including Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA First Team, underscoring just how critical his availability is for San Antonio heading into the postseason.