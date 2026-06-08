Dylan Harper reveals the mentality he plans to bring against the NY Knicks

Dylan Harper knows the New York Knicks are ready to give it all playing at home, but he is also ready to show his grittiest side.

Dylan Harper has played two games against the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals and knows what they are capable of. However, he recently said that in Game 3, he is ready to give it all without worrying about anything else.

With the Spurs down 0-2 in the NBA Finals, Harper and his teammates want to show they can play hard on the road. “Desperation. I think for me, I feel like I’m at my best when I play with that type of desperation, and I think that’s what’s kind of needed for this occasion,” he stated.

Harper is more than ready for the ultimate sacrifice in a pivotal Game 3, because if the Knicks win, it could spell the end for San Antonio. “I feel like I’m going to go out there and no matter what the circumstances, if I’m not playing with that type of fire or grit, I’m doing a disservice to everyone.”

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Harper, Spurs on the Same Page

At least Harper isn’t alone in his mindset. After Gregg Popovich told the team to focus on Game 3 and leave everything else behind, it is highly probable that the Spurs will take a different approach playing in New York. After all, they lost the first two games by a close margin.

Dylan Harper's mindset for tomorrow:



"Desperation. I think for me I feel like I'm at my best when I play with that type of desperation and I think that's what's kind of needed for this occasion. I feel like I'm going to go out there and no matter what the circumstances, I think… pic.twitter.com/myZJ8MW0KJ — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 7, 2026

Harper, playing at guard, has done a solid job, averaging 5.0 points against the Knicks in the NBA Finals. While he could do a little more, his 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game stay in line with his season averages, and he has historically performed much better on the road.

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The Spurs’ strategy shouldn’t change that much when playing at Madison Square Garden (MSG); they just need to avoid turnovers to prevent a collapse like in Game 2. Their road series against the Oklahoma City Thunder showcased the total focus they possess during a tight series, which they ultimately took in seven games.