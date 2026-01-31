Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic responds with hilarious five-word message on MVP eligibility after returning from injury

The Denver Nuggets desperately needed the return of their franchise cornerstone and, for many, the best player in the NBA, Nikola Jokic. Even after missing a significant stretch of games, Jokic remained technically eligible for the MVP award, although the margin was extremely thin and the path remained complicated.

Nikola Jokic made a somewhat surprising return from injury in the Denver Nuggets’ 122–109 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Ball Arena on Friday. Jokic had missed 16 games with a left knee injury, which kept him just within the NBA’s MVP eligibility threshold. However, the three-time MVP made it clear postgame that individual awards were far from his priority. When asked about the requirement, Jokic responded bluntly, saying, “Not even a little bit.”

Under NBA rules, players must appear in at least 65 games to be eligible for end-of-season awards. That means Jokic can afford to miss only one more game. Based on his comments, it does not appear that Jokic is willing to push his body simply to meet an awards benchmark.

This rule has drawn criticism from analysts and fans alike, who argue that it places unnecessary pressure on elite players to return prematurely from injury. Even if Jokic were to produce one of the best seasons of his career statistically, surpassing the allowed number of missed games would automatically remove him from MVP consideration, potentially increasing the risk of long-term injury.

Jokic’s performance in his return

Despite expectations of rust, Jokic looked dominant against the Clippers. The Serbian superstar had hyperextended his left knee against the Miami Heat on December 29, 2025, keeping him sidelined for more than a month. Yet, his impact was immediate and unmistakable.

Jokic finished the night with 31 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and three steals in just 25 minutes of action. Although he played under a minute restriction, the Nuggets center controlled the game with his usual efficiency and composure, reminding everyone why Denver remained competitive even while awaiting his return.

The Jokic scare that worried everyone

Initial concern around Jokic’s injury was severe. When he went down in pain against the Heat, fears quickly emerged that he may have torn his ACL and would miss the remainder of the season. Jamal Murray, Denver’s starting guard, admitted he feared the worst, and Jokic later addressed whether he shared that concern.

Jokic is now averaging 29.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game during the 2025–26 NBA season. While many expected the Nuggets to struggle without him, several teammates stepped up in his absence. Still, Jokic’s return reaffirmed that Denver’s ceiling ultimately depends on the presence of its generational superstar.

