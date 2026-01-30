Are Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray playing today, January 30, for Nuggets vs Clippers?

The Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA regular-season matchup that promises top-tier intensity, given the amount of star power and the current level both franchises maintain. Los Angeles has been climbing back into the standings and fighting for playoff positioning, which only raises the stakes. However, one major question surrounds the game: will Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray play?

Nikola Jokic appears close to returning from injury sooner than originally expected. According to Shams Charania, Jokic is trending toward playing tonight, although he remains officially listed as plans to play on the injury report, meaning final confirmation is still pending. His potential return would mark the end of a short absence caused by a knee issue.

On Jamal Murray’s side, he is currently listed as probable. Team officials are expected to provide definitive confirmation closer to tip-off. Murray recently posted 27 points, four rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 33 minutes during Denver’s 107-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets, reinforcing his importance to the Nuggets’ offensive rhythm.

What happened to Jokic?

Jokic was in the middle of another stellar campaign before suffering a hyperextended knee last month, which the team later diagnosed as a bone bruise, according to the Nuggets’ official injury report. His pregame workload has increased in recent days, and the urgency around his return has grown after forward Aaron Gordon re-aggravated a hamstring injury, leaving Denver thinner in the frontcourt rotation.

The Serbian center originally sustained the injury during a Dec. 29 loss to the Miami Heat, and the initial evaluation projected a month-long recovery window. In recent warmups, Jokic has been seen performing light dribbling and shooting drills while wearing a protective black knee pad. Nuggets head coach David Adelman noted in a radio interview that the organization hoped Jokic would return before the NBA All-Star break.

Jokic’s performance this season

Jokic must reach the NBA’s 65-game threshold to remain eligible for major individual awards, including Most Valuable Player. He missed his 16th game of the season in Denver’s win over Brooklyn, meaning his margin for further absences is extremely slim for the remainder of the regular season.

Despite the injury setback, Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and a career-high 11.0 assists across 32 appearances in the 2025-26 regular season. He is also shooting a career-best 43.5 percent from three-point range, numbers that once again place him firmly in the MVP conversation and underline why his availability is crucial for the Nuggets’ championship aspirations.