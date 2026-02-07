Stephen Curry’s Warriors are reportedly interested in one of the free agents left on the market but face competition

The Golden State Warriors closed the trade deadline without the franchise-altering splash many around the organization and the fan base anticipated. They ultimately acquired Kristaps Porzingis in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to bolster Stephen Curry, yet they are still monitoring the market for additional help during the current NBA season.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Warriors are actively exploring the possibility of adding guard Lonzo Ball if he clears waivers, signaling another calculated swing from a team attempting to stabilize its campaign.

“As the Warriors are working to convert two-way guard Pat Spencer to a roster spot, Golden State also has its sights set on adding Lonzo Ball via the buyout market, sources say.”

There is competition for his services. According to Brett Siegel, the Denver Nuggets have also emerged as candidates, creating a potential race between contenders looking to reinforce their backcourts.

Lonzo Ball during a Cleveland Cavaliers match.

The situation surrounding Lonzo Ball and the Warriors

Ball’s numbers this season did not jump off the page. In 20.8 minutes per game with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 30.1% from the field and 27.2% from three-point range. Those struggles were real and reflected a player still trying to regain rhythm after years of injuries, yet Golden State’s interest appeared to be more about fit, defense and ball movement.

The Warriors currently hold just over $3.4 million in second-apron space, which gives them the flexibility to sign Ball if he agrees to a minimum-style buyout. From a roster standpoint, he would not be asked to carry the offense; instead, he would be expected to defend, push the pace in short bursts, and operate as a connective passer alongside high-usage stars.

Sitting eighth in the West with a 28–24 record, the Warriors have hovered in the play-in range throughout the season. They rank 15th in offensive rating and seventh in defensive rating, an imbalance that helps explain their approach. Ball would not fully solve the offensive inconsistency, but he could preserve structure and lighten the burden on the primary ball handlers when Stephen Curry is off the floor.