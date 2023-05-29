The Golden State Warriors took many steps back this season. Only a year ago, Stephen Curry and company were celebrating another NBA championship. This time, they’re heading into the offseason with many question marks.

While they have decisions to make on the future of young players who failed to perform in the postseason, the Dubs also have to keep an eye on the potential departure of pivotal members of their last championship runs.

Draymond Green becomes a free agent in 2024, which is why he’ll be a player to watch in the next few months. But the Warriors could lose a key member of the organization who doesn’t take the court.

Rumor: Bob Myers set to leave Warriors

(Via Sports Illustrated)

“It’s believed that Myers doesn’t want to sit down at an interview podium until his decision about staying with the Warriors or walking away from his post is both made and ready to be shared with the public,” Stein wrote via his Substack. “We could have clarity as early as Tuesday or Wednesday, since Myers is expected to convene soon with Bay Area reporters who regularly cover the team.

“My prediction as of the weekend: I think this is it. I sense Myers is poised to walk away from the lucrative offer Warriors owner Joe Lacob has put on the table. As we’ve covered in multiple recent pieces: Myers wouldn’t be exiting over money. It’s because he wants a break.”

Bob Myers has been instrumental in the Warriors’ return to glory days in the last decade. He was the brain behind the competitive rosters Golden State has had year after year, so his exit would definitely mark the end of an era. Even if the Dubs still find ways to succeed, it won’t be the same without Myers as GM.