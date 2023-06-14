Kobe Bryant went down as one of the greatest players in NBA history not only because of what he did with the Los Angeles Lakers but also for how he managed to inspire so many generations of players.

His determination to be always the first person in and the last person out of the gym and outwork every single hooper on Earth, plus his unmatched character and mental strength, made him a legend.

That’s why former NBA player Jamal Crawford — who went against the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and many others, chose Kobe as the toughest player he ever faced.

Jamal Crawford Says Kobe Was The Toughest Player Ever

“Guarding him was like no other,” Crawford said. “He was literally the best player I’ve ever played against. He had no fear. He could go 1-for-15 and think he was hot. His work ethic, his skill. When you knew you were going to play against him, he wanted to take your heart but you lost sleep the night before.”

Kobe took several moves out of Michael Jordan’s book, and he was perhaps the closest thing we ever had to him. But more than his moves, his mind games and work ethic separated him from the rest of the pack.

It’s a shame that life took him away from us so early. But at least we can rest assured that his spirit and Mamba Mentality still live in dozens of hoopers he inspired to get better every day.