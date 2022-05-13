All good things come to an end, including NBA players' careers. Here, we talk about James Harden's downfall and two other former All-Stars who are now washed.

Nothing last forever, especially not in the sports business. Year after year, we see former NBA All-Stars walk away from the game or lose their minutes in favor of younger stars. Some of them retire with some dignity, while others... not so much.

Father Time spares no victims. Even the great Kobe Bryant struggled to stay on the court towards the sunset of his career. Regardless of how much you take care of your body, your athletic prime will eventually come to an end.

That seems to be the case with James Harden and three former NBA All-Stars who have looked completely washed this season. Here, we're going to talk about them and how drastically they fell from grace.

NBA News: 3 Former All-Stars Who Are Now Washed

3. Blake Griffin

Remember when Blake Griffin was a walking highlight reel? He dunked over people, cars, and pretty much every single thing on Earth. Griffin's athleticism left even his colleagues in awe every time he took off.

Unfortunately, injuries got the best of him. Griffin adapted his game and stopped playing above the rim so much. However, he was never much of a defensive force, and once his hops went away, so did his playing time.

2. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is the only player in NBA history to average a triple-double in multiple seasons. He could rebound like a big man while putting up big numbers all over the statsheet. But that player is long gone.

Westbrook's shot stopped falling way too long ago. His defensive effort disappeared last season, and his athleticism and speed can't bail him out anymore. He's a Hall of Famer but not worthy of all the money he makes.

1. James Harden

James Harden was a shell of himself all season. He struggled to get to the line, lost his explosiveness, and defenders stopped falling for his foul-baiting moves. His on-ball defense improved, but he lost a step anyway.

Harden's fall from grace was predictable. He didn't take proper care of his body, and eventually, father time caught up to him and his hamstring. Now, that offensive juggernaut he once was will never show his face again.