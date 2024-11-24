NCAAF News: Boise State HC Spencer Danielson addresses Ashton Jeanty playing through injury

Ashton Jeanty, one of the Heisman Trophy contenders in the NCAAF, delivered another standout performance despite being injured, and his head coach, Spencer Danielson, commented on it.

The trip to Laramie turned out to be incredibly fruitful for Boise State. Spencer Danielson’s squad secured a crucial victory over Wyoming, bringing their record to ten wins and just one loss in the NCAAF. Ashton Jeanty, once again the standout player, raised concerns after exiting the game in the second half.

The final score, 17-13, perhaps fell a bit short of reflecting the game’s overall flow. Jeanty once again proved why he’s one of the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy, not only for the talent he’s shown throughout the season but also for overcoming multiple obstacles and playing despite his body telling him otherwise.

“Ashton’s a warrior,” head coach Spencer Danielson said, per ESPN. “I’m going to keep hitting that. He’s banged up. This is game 11, week 13 of the season, and he’s an absolute warrior playing through being banged up. … We got to be smart with his body and make sure we get him what he needs. In that last drive of the game, he was ready to go. … He’s going to be just fine.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The talented RB Jeanty finished with another spectacular rushing line — 169 yards on 19 attempts and one touchdown, despite missing one drive due to a lower body injury.

Advertisement

Head coach Spencer Danielson of the Boise State Broncos reacts to a play in the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins during the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

Danielson praises the effort put forth by his players

The Broncos’ season has been nothing short of satisfying so far. With just one game left in the regular season, Coach Danielson knows that if there’s one thing his players don’t compromise on, it’s effort, and he made that clear after the win over Wyoming.

Advertisement

see also Kalen DeBoer issues big reminder to Jalen Milroe, rest of Alabama players after Playoffs elimination

“I’m proud of our guys, and knowing this team and knowing our heart, we’re not done yet,” Boise State coach said, per ESPN. “We got a big-time opponent that we have to be ready for in Oregon State and whoever we play in the championship game. We got to go earn the right to play our best.”

He also made it clear that they are solely focused on the next game: “I couldn’t tell you the last time we won back-to-back championships, I know it’s not in my time. We know whoever we play, we’re going to get their best and we have to be ready, but right now, we’re locked and focused on Oregon State.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ashton Jeanty #2 of the Boise State Broncos celebrates his touchdown with Ben Dooley #66 and Maddux Madsen #4 against the San Jose State Spartans in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium on November 16, 2024 in San Jose, California.

The Broncos’ final regular-season game

With the main goal of securing as many wins as possible this season, the Boise State Broncos will host the Oregon State Beavers on Friday, November 29, at Albertsons Stadium. A victory would see Coach Danielson’s squad finish the regular season with an impressive 11 wins and just one loss.