Most NBA teams spend plenty of cash during the offseason. Nonetheless, some often find great value in veterans. Here, we'll discuss the three biggest bargains of this year's free agency.

The NBA's salary cap tries to keep the league competitive. Teams have to spend to reinforce their team every year, so free agency often leads to head-scratching contracts and overpaid players.

This year wasn't the exception to that rule. Several teams made moves they're likely to regret down the line. So, they'll either have to buy those players out or trade draft picks, so rebuilding teams agree to absorb their contracts.

Nonetheless, other teams managed to find great value on players that could've signed much bigger deals than they did. Here, we'll discuss them and let you know the three biggest NBA offseason bargains.

The 3 Biggest NBA Offseason Bargains

3. Nic Claxton - 2 Years, $17.5 Million

The Brooklyn Nets lacked rim protection for most of the year. Eventually, Steve Nash realized that Nic Claxton was their best shot at not getting outrebounded on both ends of the glass, and he was by far their best interior presence.

Claxton is by no means an offensive factor other than his rim-running and putbacks. But he's the kind of defensive anchor they need. He's still young and could turn out to be a Robert Williams III type of player for the Nets.

2. Bruce Brown - 2 Years, $13 Million

Signing Bruce Brown Jr. for roughly $6.5 million per year was a massive win for the Denver Nuggets. They needed to add depth to their backcourt, and he can have a huge role for them even when Jamal Murray comes back.

Brown can guard multiple spots on the floor. He's also a great slasher who can play on and off the ball and has improved as a shooter. Nikola Jokic won't have any trouble finding him with his constant baseline cuts, and he's an excellent rebounder for his height and position.

1. James Harden - 2 Years, $68.6 Million

Ok, maybe saying that James Harden is a bargain at $34+ million per year is a bit of a reach. But it's James Harden we're talking about here. Even at his age and coming off a down, injury-riddled year, he could've asked for a max contract, and he didn't.

The Philadelphia 76ers made some big moves by adding P.J. Tucker and De'Anthony Melton as well. Harden is reportedly in the best shape of his life in the offseason, and he showed his commitment by taking a significant pay cut to improve the roster.