In a non-surprising turn of events, James Harden suddenly decided that he wasn’t happy with the Philadelphia 76ers anymore. Notably, he wanted to play for a fourth team in the past four NBA seasons.

It seems like there’s a trend there, and Harden might be one of the most high-maintenance stars in the league, especially among those who haven’t won a championship yet.

But as much as Harden would love to play for, say, the Los Angeles Clippers, Sixers GM Daryl Morey simply isn’t willing to comply. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Morey’s asking price for Harden is ‘exorbirtant.’

Sixers Are Asking Too Much For Harden

“[Daryl Morey’s] asking price is exorbitant,” said Woj. “Teams are not engaging the Sixers with the kind of asks that [Daryl’s] asking for James Harden. That’s where Morey always stars in trade talks, really high and over time you work him back down.”

“Like Ben Simmons, there is hope on the Sixers’ side that, eventually, they can get Harden on board about being in Philadelphia,” Woj continued. “Right now, the Harden talks, like [Damian] Lillard, are going to linger into the summer.”

Morey has never been an easy guy to do business with, and Harden knows it. He’ll now have to either play ball and embrace his time in Philly or make things hard like he did when he wanted out of Houston.