Team USA features some of the best young talents in the NBA right now. But as much as some players get along just fine, others can’t shake off their rivalries from the league. That could be the case with Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr.

Coach Steve Kerr recently called him out for getting into foul trouble, rolling with Paolo Banchero in crunch time instead. Unsurprisingly, he didn’t exactly care for those comments.

Now, in his latest statement, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year may have clapped back by taking a shot at the Golden State Warriors and some of their players.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Takes A Shot At The Dubs

“Coach Kerr is using his system. It’s just more or less what Draymond [Green] would have ran or [Kevon] Looney, and just with better players,” Jackson told Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer. “A lot of delay actions and stuff like that.”

It’s not a secret that the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors don’t get along. Klay Thompson has openly mocked them and called them out in the past, and vice versa.

But Jackson will have no choice but to play along and be a team player. Otherwise, Kerr will have more than enough options on the bench to use instead of him.