Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics seemed to be lost in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals after the Miami Heat won the first three games of the series, including two of them on the road.

However, in an incredible turn of events, the Celtics are still alive after beating the Heat in back-to-back matchups with a combined margin of 30 points. Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Brown all scored double digits in Game 5.

So, the Celtics are really close of becoming the first team in NBA history to return from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs. Now, Jaylen Brown has put all the pressure on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat with a massive warning.

Jaylen Brown’s threat for the Miami Heat prior to Game 6

After Game 5 at home, Jaylen Brown was asked if the Boston Celtics have finally found their rhythm. He not only answered that, but also sent a very interesting threat to the Miami Heat.

“They let us get two (victories), so don’t let us get another one. Only thing that can stop us is us. We just gotta come up and play our game and have fun. We had a great team win.”

The Celtics were spectacular on offense, especially in 3-pointers, but Brown believes the other side of the ball was crucial. “It started on defense. We came with intensity and played good basketball tonight. It looked fine out-there. Tonight we were the tougher playing team and we set the tone from start to finish.”