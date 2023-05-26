Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat had a 3-0 lead in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. However, the Boston Celtics are back and, thanks to two consecutive victories, there are a lot of doubts surrounding Erik Spoelstra’s team.

The Heat have been spectacular in the playoffs eliminating the top seeded Milwaukee Bucks and then the New York Knicks. It’s important to remember they lost against the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament and almost got knocked out by the Chicago Bulls. The turnaround is just impressive.

However, after two losses, everyone’s counting out the Miami Heat. To lose a 3-0 advantage would be unprecedented in the NBA and, as a consequence, the pressure is on. Jimmy Butler had an answer for the doubters.

Jimmy Butler guarantees a win in Game 6 against the Celtics

After Game 5 at Boston, Jimmy Butler was asked about what’s the situation inside the Heat’s locker room following two consecutive losses by a combined margin of 30 points. The superstar calmly sent a massive warning.

“It’s gonna be all smiles. We’re gonna keep it very consistent knowing that we’re going to win the next game. We just have to close out at home. The last two games are not who we are. It just happened to be that way. We stopped playing defense halfway because we didn’t make shots. We just gotta come out and play harder”.

Even though reporters questioned how he could be so confident in this situation, Butler never hesitated. “We just gotta player better. Start the game better. Make it more difficult for them. They’re on a rhythm since the beginning of the game, but we’re always going to stay positive knowing that we can and we will win this series.“