Jaylen Brown has played a crucial role for the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. All of the Celtics’ player information about his salary and net worth are right below.

Jaylen Brown was the third pick overall in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft, just after his freshman year of college. Brown made his NBA debut for the Boston Celtics on October 26, 2016 against the Brooklyn Nets. Alongside Jayson Tatum, the duo helped the Celtics return to an NBA Finals after 12 years.

In his NBA career, Brown has played 84 Playoffs games, in which he has averaged 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Altough, this year's numbers are clearly the best ones. He has averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in 23 games in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

In fact, in this year's finals series, Brown has been a key player to keep the Celtics in contenion for the championship. Aside from Tatum, Brown has been the only player who has pulled up more than 20 points in at leas 2 games of the finals. That may have helped him to increase his numbers financially, too.

Jaylen Brown's contract

According to the specialized site Spotrac, Jaylen Brown signed a 4-year deal worth $106,333,334 with the Boston Celtics. This deal was signed for his rookie extension that includes $103,000,000 guaranteed. Jaylen Brown has annual average salary of $26,583,334. In 2022-23, Jaylen Brown is expected to earn a base salary of $26,669,643 and a incentive bonus of $1,380,952, while carrying a cap hit of $28,050,595 and a dead cap value of $26,669,642.

Jaylen Brown's net worth

According to the specialized site Celebrity Net Worth, Jaylen Brown's net worth is an estimated value of 10 million dollars. This is because his current sports success as an elite superstar with the Boston Celtics and many endorsment deals such as Red Bull, 7uice and Pigalle Paris.