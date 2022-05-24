Following another impressive performance, Jayson Tatum talked about his haters and his relationship with coach Ime Udoka. Check out what he said.

The Boston Celtics have proven to be quite resilient. They were one of the most disappointing teams in the league at some point in the season; now they're two wins away from making the NBA Finals.

Needless to say, Jayson Tatum has been the biggest catalyst behind that turnaround. He's taken his defense to a whole new level, while his offense continues to make him one of the most enticing scorers in the Association.

That's why Tatum never doubted himself or his team after a tough loss in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. That was evident given how much of a statement the Celtics made in the following game.

NBA News: Jayson Tatum Didn't Doubt Himself After The Loss

“I mean, right after, it’s tough, right? Frustrated with how you played, knowing how important this time of year is," Tatum said. "Feeling like you let your teammates down, especially in a — we lost by like six."

"But I think I do a really good job of after I sleep it off, regardless if I have 10 points or 46 points, the next day is the next day, and whatever happened happened. I’m a big believer in you can’t change what happened," Tatum added. "Last 48 hours have been cool, watching basketball, eat, just a normal day. Obviously I was ready to get back to play, but I didn’t doubt myself. I know how to play basketball. Regardless how many points I scored, just trying to come out and help us get a win. That was what was most important."

Celtics Believe In Udoka

It took him a while but eventually, the Celtics bought in on Ime Udoka's idea and philosophy. Moreover, all the bad times they went through during the first half of the season only brought the team together:

"The ups and downs that we have had, that all brought us a lot closer," Tatum explained. "Everybody stuck with each other throughout the season even in those tough times early on. Even when we lose games, he does a really good job of just, obviously telling us what we did wrong and what we need to do better but making sure that everybody believes in ourselves in the group."

The Heat won't cave in without a fight and chances are that this series will go to seven games. But the Celtics are playing their best basketball right now and they've proven that they can beat every team in the league on any given night.