Why did the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown before the 2026-27 NBA season?

After 10 seasons with the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown will suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2026 NBA season.

Jaylen Brown was one of the most high-profile players to change teams ahead of the 2026 NBA season, leaving the Boston Celtics after several years with the franchise. With the goal of avoiding extreme long-term salary cap commitments and gaining roster flexibility, the Celtics ultimately moved him to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown joins a team that is clearly a contender in the Eastern Conference. Not only do the 76ers have Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but they also managed to secure the arrival of none other than LeBron James.

Still, the trade was not without its benefits for Boston. Brad Stevens managed to acquire Paul George, along with two first-round draft picks and two second-round picks.

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Brown’s legacy in Boston

Jaylen Brown’s decade in Boston is nothing short of legendary, cementing him as a cornerstone of modern Celtics history. Drafted as the 3rd overall pick in 2016, JB went from a raw, high-upside rookie to an absolute juggernaut on both ends of the floor.

Jaylen Brown of Boston Celtics.

Over his tenured run in Beantown, he built a resume packed with hardware: an NBA Champion and Finals MVP in 2024, Eastern Conference Finals MVP (2024), a 5x NBA All-Star, a 2x All-NBA Team selection, and an All-Rookie Second Team nod. Alongside Jayson Tatum, he led Boston to six Eastern Conference Finals and two Finals appearances, consistently proving he was built for the biggest moments before bringing Banner 18 home.

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Paul George aims to make history in Boston

Now wearing the iconic green and white in Boston, Paul George is officially on the hunt for the one thing missing from his star-studded resume: an NBA championship ring, as PG-13 has never won a title in his career. Joining forces with Jayson Tatum, George steps into a prime situation with a franchise that knows what it takes to get to the top—the Celtics last won the championship in 2024 (bringing home Banner 18).

With Tatum’s leadership and PG’s elite two-way play, the duo will be aiming to add another banner to TD Garden’s rafters and finally get George that elusive ring.

Key takeaways

Jaylen Brown left the Boston Celtics to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

left the Boston Celtics to join the Philadelphia 76ers. Brad Stevens acquired Paul George , two first-round and two second-round picks.

, two first-round and two second-round picks. Paul George seeks his first NBA championship ring with the Boston Celtics.