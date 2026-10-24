Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NBA

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum clears the air on Jaylen Brown dynamic, addresses NBA’s biggest feuds

Celtics' star Jayson Tatum cleared the air, shutting down rumors of a rift with Jaylen Brown following Boston's season-ending exit.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dribbles.
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesJayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dribbles.

Speculation swirled around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown following offseason rumors that culminated in Brown’s departure from the Boston Celtics. After Boston’s latest game, Tatum addressed Brown’s move to the Philadelphia 76ers, invoking one of the NBA’s most infamous historical rivalries to shut down talk of a lingering feud.

“This ain’t no f*** Shaq and Kobe. There’s no beef,” Tatum told reporters, clearing the air about their relationship despite fans continuing to dissect the behind-the-scenes drama on social media.

+ Follow us

Tatum looked much sharper in Boston’s second game of the season, raising expectations for his solo leadership as the Celtics navigate their first campaign without Brown by his side.

While Tatum adjusts to carrying the mantle alone in Boston, Brown is settling into his new role in Philadelphia. The Sixers have their sights set on a championship run behind LeBron James, who recently reached another career milestone against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown #7 look on.

Tatum looks increasingly comfortable in his return

Rather than forcing plays or barreling into crowded lanes to prove his burst is back, Tatum is letting the game come to him. His shot creation looks fluid once again: he is decisively planting into his trademark step-backs, elevating smoothly on mid-range pull-ups, and driving without the hesitation that often follows an extended lower-body rehab.

See also

Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey pushes back on Stephen A. Smith’s comments regarding Doc Rivers

That comfort extends to his playmaking. Tatum isn’t measuring his impact purely in the box score; he is manipulating defensive rotations, using his length to read passing lanes over double-teams, and whipping crisp skip passes to shooters in rhythm.

When defenses collapse on him, he seamlessly shifts into a facilitator, demonstrating complete trust in head coach Joe Mazzulla’s spacing principles and his teammates’ timing.

Most telling is his aggression late in games. In crunch time, Tatum is actively hunting contact, attacking the rim with authority, and finishing through traffic without a second thought.

Key takeaways

  • Jayson Tatum addressed Jaylen Brown’s trade to the Philadelphia 76ers after Boston’s game.
  • “There’s no beef,” Jayson Tatum stated, denying any feud with Jaylen Brown.
  • LeBron James reached a career milestone against the Cleveland Cavaliers for Philadelphia.

Survey

Do you think Tatum's comments about Brown are the reality behind his departure from Celtics?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions