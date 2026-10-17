Jaylen Brown reflects on his trade to 76ers after several years with Celtics

Jaylen Brown, now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the upcoming NBA season, faced the Boston Celtics for the first time.

Jaylen Brown’s arrival at the Philadelphia 76ers may have been one of the moves that generated the most buzz during the latest NBA offseason. During the preseason, the longtime Boston Celtics player faced his now-former team for the first time and spoke about the move that led him to become teammates with LeBron James and Joel Embiid

“I feel like I went through a bunch of phases of my emotions,” Brown said while talking to Lil Baby. “Like, first I was pissed off. I threw my phone across the room, like I was pissed, I was hot, you know what I mean? Then I kind of was detached from the situation, and then I kind of like, you know, I got excited after that.

“Then I got — then I came back to Boston. That’s when I started getting back to Boston when I was traveling. Then I got sad again. I was like, then I got sad, and now I’m just ready. So I just feel like I went through so many different phases over the last couple months.”

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Brown’s preseason stats vs Celtics

In his first game against Boston since being acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers, Jaylen Brown put up a solid, highly active performance despite the Sixers falling 125–120 in preseason action. Logging 31 minutes on the court, Brown finished with 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks, showing off his signature aggressiveness and all-around impact in a storyline-filled matchup.

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks the ball against Amari Williams #77 of the Boston Celtics.

The start of a new era hope in Philadelphia

The hype surrounding the new-look Philadelphia 76ers is reaching a fever pitch with Jaylen Brown and LeBron James teaming up, giving Philly one of the most star-studded tandems in the league and fueling genuine championship expectations.

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Fans won’t have to wait long to see this duo in meaningful action as the 76ers kick off their 2026–27 regular season with a high-stakes opening stretch: they visit rival New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, October 20, return home to the Xfinity Mobile Arena to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, October 22, and wrap up the first three games back at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, October 24.

LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts.

Key takeaways

Jaylen Brown reflected on his emotional phases after being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

after being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Jaylen Brown recorded 20 points and 8 rebounds in his preseason game against the Boston Celtics.

in his preseason game against the Boston Celtics. The Philadelphia 76ers begin their regular season facing the New York Knicks on October 20, 2026.