Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is confident that “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” will be the best documentary about the team just yet.

As entertaining and well-produced as HBO's "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" was, the show was full of false stories and representations. Even Jerry West threatened to take them to court over how he was portrayed in the show.

Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were blatantly critics of the story and claimed they weren't looking forward to watching them at all. Now, fortunately for Lakers fans, they'll have a chance to know the truth as it actually happened.

They're on the verge of releasing “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers," a new documentary that promises to shed light on never-told stories and how the Buss family turned them into one of the most lucrative franchises in the sports industry, according to Jeanie Buss.

NBA News: Jeanie Buss Says New Lakers Documentary Will Tell All The Truth

"I want the truth to be known," Buss told the Los Angeles Times. "I want everybody to have an opportunity to tell their experience. Because I know, from my point of view, what I saw and experienced."

"But I really have enjoyed listening to what it was like for former players being on this team. I even learned a lot through this process," the owner added. "And I want Laker fans, who know the wins and the losses, I want them to see the other side, the toll of losing, the toll of winning. It's not all just about championships and highlight film. It's about the people who lived the story and their truth."

Documentary Director Vows To Portray An Accurate Picture

Director Antoine Fuqua also emphasized how important it was to tell the truth. They don't want to sugar-coat anything or include fake stories just for the show, which is why it'll feature those who were actually there during the rise of the dynasty:

"You have to remember [there's] a lot of misinformation as well, there's TV shows and other things out there that are not correct," Fuqua said. "So to hear from the people who actually lived it, the people that ran and run the organization, the players who've been through it, their stories. You know, people forget, all these people are human beings, with family and a lot of emotion, a lot of pressure. There's a lot going on behind the scenes."

Whether you're a Lakers fan or not, you must be looking forward to this if you're into hoops. I'm sure that, just like us, you cannot wait to find out how things truly went down behind closed doors.