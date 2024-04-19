Steve Kerr knows about dynasties better than anyone as he was part of the legendary Chicago Bulls led by Michael Jordan. A few years later, as head coach, he built another with the Golden State Warriors.

However, the franchise is on a crossroads after another failure in the play-in tournament. Klay Thompson is looking for a max contract and Draymond Green produced too many problems with his behavior on and off the court.

Furthermore, Stephen Curry is 36-years old trying to find the right project for the final stage of his career in the NBA. That’s why the Warriors have no margin of error if they want to conquer another championship.

Now, according to Kerr, the best move for Golden State is trying to keep their core group intact. As an example, he remembered one of the greatest teams in history.

Steve Kerr compares Warriors’ situation with Chicago Bulls

Steve Kerr was asked about the short term future of the Golden State Warriors with Klay Thompson as an unrestricted free agent. That’s when the head coach remembered his tenure with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

“It’s rarely a storybook. Even the 1996 or 1998 Bulls, you know, the team was broken up and we won the championship in our last year but there was a documentary about what a disaster the whole thing was. It’s impossible for this stuff to end perfectly.”

However, Kerr acknowledged Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson deserve a chance to end their careers together as it will also benefit the Warriors’ front office legacy.

“I do think there is a lot of value to having our three guys being Warriors for life. I think there’s a lot of value in ending with dignity. So, for those three I really want to see all of them finish their careers here, but also finish out their careers with a sense of pride and dignity in what they’re doing.”