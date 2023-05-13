Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors were trying to win their fifth championship in eight years. However, the Los Angeles Lakers gave a performance for the ages and eliminated them in the Western Conference semifinals.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were spectacular to close out the series at home and now they’ll face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a blockbuster matchup to clinch a ticket to the NBA finals.

Now, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green could face the end of their dynasty. After the Lakers eliminated the Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr had very strong words for all his players.

Steve Kerr’s message for Stephen Curry and Warriors after being eliminated by Lakers

Steve Kerr had nothing but praise for the Los Angeles Lakers following Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. According to the legendary coach, the role of Darvin Ham has been crucial.

“I want to congratulate the Lakers. They played a great series. Great team. Darvin (Ham) has done an amazing job in his rookie year. You can see his poise and just his nature on the sidelines. How important that’s been for their team given everything they’ve been through to get to this point.”

However, Steve Kerr pointed out his players let the series slip away in two special moments. Furthermore, the coach admitted LeBron James and Anthony Davis absolutely dominated the Warriors even with Stephen Curry.

“LeBron and AD are just brilliant players. They controlled the series. I thought we had our chances. To me the series came down to Games 1 and 4 and the Lakers outplayed us in key stretches of those games. Down the stretch. That’s really the difference. The better team won. Good luck to them moving forward.”

This is the first time Steve Kerr loses a playoff series as head coach in the Western Conference during the Warriors era. He had a spectacular 19-0 record prior to the matchup against the Lakers.